1 injured, 1 arrested following stabbing

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested after police were called to an apartment complex in connection to a fight in progress on Saturday, June 8.
Mayfield officers responded to the Plaza Apartments after a call came in saying the suspect had left the scene after reportedly stabbing another person.
One person was found bleeding from his side. Fire and EMS arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment.
After a traffic stop, Marty Dylan Watkins was in the passenger seat and identified as the suspect by witnesses and the victim.
Watkins, 20, was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail on Assault 2nd Degree charges.
The victim was released with non-life threatening injuries.
