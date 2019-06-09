Former Cape Girardeau police K-9 passes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Cape Girardeau police K-9 has passed.
The police department announced on Sunday, June 9 that former K-9 Reno had died.
Reno served on the police department from 2009-2017.
After retirement in 2017, became part officer Roy Rahn’s family.
Reno was a German Shepherd helped to find narcotics on the streets of Cape Girardeau and locate suspects.
The police department says “Reno was Officer Rahn’s loyal partner and fierce protector for eight years while working the streets of Cape Girardeau. Their bond was something very special and Reno will be greatly missed.”
