First Alert Sunday Outlook

One more humid, unsettled day before much drier air begins to blow in overnight and Monday. The upper low that’s been giving us clouds and heavy showers this week is finally weakening and lifting off to the northeast, but enough moisture remains to fuel a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today…especially as we warm up a bit with more sunshine this afternoon. Severe storm chances remain very low, but heavy downpours and dangerous lightning will again be a potential issue, especially given the very wet conditions. But a cold front moves through overnight, introducing cooler and much drier northerly flow for the next several days.
Unusually nice weather is on the way for the upcoming week as the large-scale pattern develops an upper trough over the Midwest. This will keep our temps and especially our dew points below average, making for warm mostly dry days and cool nights. We’re still looking at a weak reinforcing cold front with a few showers or storms on Wednesday…but these should not be too heavy. And behind this front another couple of cooler, less humid days will round out the week. We will finally begin to warm up and become more humid by next weekend.
