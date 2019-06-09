First Alert Sunday Outlook

Unusually nice weather is on the way for the upcoming week as the large-scale pattern develops an upper trough over the Midwest. This will keep our temps and especially our dew points below average, making for warm mostly dry days and cool nights. We’re still looking at a weak reinforcing cold front with a few showers or storms on Wednesday…but these should not be too heavy. And behind this front another couple of cooler, less humid days will round out the week. We will finally begin to warm up and become more humid by next weekend.