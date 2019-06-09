First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The weather system that has been keeping our region humid and showery for the past few days is finally beginning to weaken and lift out up the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon should fizzle out after sunset…leading to a dry and slightly cooler night. But the real change develops tomorrow morning as cooler and much drier air blows in from the northwest. Dew points will fall significantly, resulting in noticeably lower humidity levels. In addition we’ll have a brisk northerly breeze…resulting in unusually pleasant conditions for mid-June. This will also allow for much cooler nighttime temps too: lows for much of the week look to be mainly in the 50s…right around 60 in the Bootheel. Highs look to range from the mid 70s to low 80s.