First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The weather system that has been keeping our region humid and showery for the past few days is finally beginning to weaken and lift out up the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon should fizzle out after sunset…leading to a dry and slightly cooler night. But the real change develops tomorrow morning as cooler and much drier air blows in from the northwest. Dew points will fall significantly, resulting in noticeably lower humidity levels. In addition we’ll have a brisk northerly breeze…resulting in unusually pleasant conditions for mid-June. This will also allow for much cooler nighttime temps too: lows for much of the week look to be mainly in the 50s…right around 60 in the Bootheel. Highs look to range from the mid 70s to low 80s.
Most of the upcoming work week looks rain-free, but there may be a few showers or non-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday as an upper trough drops in from the northwest with a cold front. Behind this front, another shot of cool, dry air blows in for Thursday and Friday. It looks like the pattern will begin to become more ‘normal’ again by next weekend……as the flow becomes more westerly or southwesterly. This will bring in warmer and more humid air…as well as a chance of occasional showers or storms toward the end of the 7-day outlook and beyond.
