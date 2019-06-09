First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms to fizzle out after sunset

By James Long | June 9, 2019 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 10:59 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Brian Alworth says scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon should fizzle out after sunset.

It will be a dry and slightly cooler night. But the real change develops tomorrow morning as cooler and much drier air blows in from the northwest. Dew points will fall significantly, resulting in noticeably lower humidity levels.

In addition we’ll have a brisk northerly breeze resulting in unusually pleasant conditions for mid-June. This will also allow for much cooler nighttime temps.

Here's the weather graphic of the day: the 24 hour dew point forecast. By tomorrow afternoon we'll have breezy, mild...

