Well issue fixed, PWD #3 customers water system up and running again

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Customers of Butler County Public Water District #3 may use their water freely once again.
According to Water Superintendent Brian Williams, a well issue has been fixed and everything is up and running again.
Residents were being asked to conserve water on Sunday, June 9.
Water Superintendent Williams said a well was pulled out and fixed. There was water left in the tanks, but he wanted to make sure customers don’t run completely out.
There was electrical trouble with the well on Friday and it was fixed, but it went out again. A service company came to look at the issue.
The district serves customers east of Poplar Bluff in the Broseley-Fisk areas.
They cover over 1,000 customers.
