2 arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop in western Kentucky.
It happened on Wednesday, June 5 in the 3200 block of Benton Road in Paducah.
Peggy Roberts, 52, and a passenger Bryan Cook, 27, were placed under arrest on drug related charges.
Cook gave deputies a false name, and had outstanding warrant for his arrest. Deputies found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Deputies also found meth in a purse belonging to Roberts.
Cook was served with a warrant for meth possession, marijuana possession and failure to notify the department of transportation of address change. He was also charged with giving an officer false ID, possession of marijuana and meth and drug paraphernalia.
Roberts was charged with operating on a suspended-revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of meth and paraphernalia.
