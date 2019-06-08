Murray State Regents approve Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders is coming to Murray State University. It’s anticipated that it will open in late August 2019.
The Murray State University’s Board of Regents approved the creation on Friday, June 7.
According to Shawn Touney, Director of Communications for the University, the center will provide timely, affordable diagnostic evaluations to the local community.
The center will work with children on language, daily living skills, feeding problems, sleep problems, toileting and other behaviors.
The center will also work with caregivers and teachers on ongoing treatment after therapy.
It will be housed in Alexander Hall on the main Murray State campus and be supervised by school psychology faculty.
Dr. Sean Simons will be directing the center. Dr. Simons coordinates the School Psychology Program in the College of Education and Human Services.
It’s possible that the center could include an interdisciplinary University training clinic in the future.
