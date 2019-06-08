First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Unsettled and showery weather looks to continue about 24 to 36 more hours before much drier air blows in from the northwest by Monday. Heavier showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to just isolated rain showers overnight as we lose the heating of the day. On Sunday the upper low will begin to finally lift out and move away….but we’ll still have enough moisture to fire one more round of showers and thunderstorms. In fact we may get some heavier storms again Sunday afternoon due to increased sunshine and heating especially west of the Mississippi. Temps should be a bit warmer on Sunday as well.