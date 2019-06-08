First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Unsettled and showery weather looks to continue about 24 to 36 more hours before much drier air blows in from the northwest by Monday. Heavier showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to just isolated rain showers overnight as we lose the heating of the day. On Sunday the upper low will begin to finally lift out and move away….but we’ll still have enough moisture to fire one more round of showers and thunderstorms. In fact we may get some heavier storms again Sunday afternoon due to increased sunshine and heating especially west of the Mississippi. Temps should be a bit warmer on Sunday as well.
We continue to look at a much different pattern for next week….Monday thru about Friday…as we get into an unusually mild and dry northwest flow pattern. Temps and dew points will run below average…resulting in unusually comfortable and dry weather. The only problem day looks to be about Wednesday as a trough and front move through…this may bring some showers and non-severe thunderstorms…before it turns cooler on Thursday and Friday. However, it looks like we’ll be warming up again with a chance of storms returning for next weekend.
