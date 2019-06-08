First Alert: More clouds and isolated rain showers overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Unsettled and showery weather looks to continue about 24-36 more hours before much drier air blows in from the northwest by Monday.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says to expect showers and thundershowers this evening to give way to just isolated rain showers overnight as we lose the heating of the day. Lows about 64 to 70 with light north winds.
We may get some heavier storms again Sunday afternoon due to increased sunshine and heating especially west of the Mississippi.
Temperatures will continue to be held down, but dew point-humidity levels will remain high through Sunday where it will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies west to mostly cloudy east. Expect widely scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs about 79 to 85 with winds N 5-10.
It looks like we’re setting up for a period of unusually nice June weather for much of next week starting Monday with less humidity.
