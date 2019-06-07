18-year-old facing burglary charge after guns, engine scanner goes missing

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old from Murray, Kentucky faces charges after a $3,500 engine scanner and two rifles were taken from a homeowner in Graves County on Central Road in May 2019.
The sheriff’s office learned that the 18-year-old was trying to sell the scanner.
An undercover officer made a call on Thursday, June 6 about trying to buy the scanner and agreed to sell it an to meet up.
After handing it over, Troy Brown was arrested. The two rifles were both found and recovered.
The suspect confessed to committing the burglary according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged and taken to the county jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.