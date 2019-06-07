What you need to know June 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 7.
Scattered rain is moving through the Heartland this morning. Light fog is also possible.
Lisa Michaels says is there will be an increase of scattered rain and storms through the morning and afternoon.
The storms will not be severe, but they could produce heavy downpours.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s.
Scattered rain and storms will continue through Saturday and Sunday.
Next week is looking drier and less humid with temperatures in the upper 70s.
Flooding is to blame for more than 20 sinkholes and other sewer issues in Caruthersville, Missouri.
Residents in Grand Tower, Illinois volunteered their time to make sure their community is safe from the floodwaters by signing up for levee patrol shifts.
The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was registered on the Illinois-Kentucky border Thursday evening.
Police have confirmed that a body found in April at an Oregon home is that of missing man Dennis Day, who was an original member of Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club.”
More than one million STDs are contracted every day, according to the World Health Organization.
President Trump has signed a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill aimed at helping communities across the country bounce back from hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires.
The St. Louis Blues are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup Finals after beating the Boston Bruins in game five Thursday night.
There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled viewers worldwide with two livestreamed pregnancies and births.
Four teens rescue their 90-year-old neighbor from her burning home.
