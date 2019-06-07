Several facing charges after drug investigations at 3 homes

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports that a series of investigations this week into drug trafficking and area burglaries have led to a number of arrests.
Multiple agencies served search warrants at homes on Route 301 near Clear Springs and another near Lynnville on Swan Road.
According to the sheriff’s office in Lynnville, 62-year-old Johnny Alford ran and threw a meth pipe while 48-year-old Susie Conner tried to barricade herself in the home.
Methamphetamine, electronic scales, and other related items were located during the search. Both were arrested, and later transported to the Graves County Jail.
At the home on Route 301, officers found one person at the residence. He was arrested and charged with drug offenses after items related to methamphetamine trafficking and possession, and a loaded gun was located during the search including, baggies, scales and other related items.
The man, 30-year-old William Cowsert of Clear Springs was taken to the Graves County Jail on drug charges. Arrests warrants have been obtained for this suspects mother, 40-year-old Kimberly A. Cowsert.
At another search of a home near Wingo, multiple agencies found suspects in a shop near the residence. They were identified as being 25-year-old Seth P. Curtsinger, 26 -year-old Montana West, and 37-year-old Louis Schwenk.
Methamphetamine, methamphetamine loaded syringe, and other related items were found. Curtsinger began resisting officers at the scene and had to be restrained.
All of the suspects were taken to the Graves County Jail for booking.
The investigations are ongoing.
