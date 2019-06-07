Police investigate crash involving pedestrian, truck

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City Police responded to an early Friday morning crash involving a pick-up truck and a pedestrian.
The crash happened on Nailling Dr., just West of Bethlehem Rd., around 2:32 a.m. on Friday, June 7.
The driver of a pick-up truck, Ralph Molands of Union City, Tennessee, reportedly told police he was heading home when he noticed something crossing the road in front of him. At first, Molands thought it was a deer, but when he saw that it was a person he stated to officers it was too late to avoid a collision.
Molands stopped the truck and spoke with the pedestrian.
Police report 20-year-old Diamond Reid was hit by the truck’s passenger side mirror.
Reid’s mother arrived to the scene and transported her to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries.
According to police, Reid stated she was walking on the side of the road when she was hit by the truck.
In the police report it states the road was dark and not lighted.
Molands was cited for expired registration.
