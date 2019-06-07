More Scattered Rain & Storms Today

Scatter rain is moving through the Heartland this morning. It is possible to have very light fog with light winds and high dew point levels. The main story will be increased scattered rain and storm activity out of the southeast through the morning and afternoon. These are not going to be severe, but they could produce heavy downpours at times. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s with the chance of some areas seeing the low 80s.
Scattered rain and storms will continue through Saturday and Sunday, but we are looking at a drier pattern next week. Below average temperatures will return in the upper 70s with less humid conditions.
-Lisa
