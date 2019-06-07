Household chemical collection in Jackson, Perry Counties

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A free, two-day household chemical collection will be held at the SIUC Arena on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.
The event will be in the south parking lot and helps residents safely dispose of old and unwanted household chemicals.
Waste can be dropped off at the site on the dates of the event between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will be rain or shine. It is open to Jackson and Perry County residents only. Participants must show a valid state ID or utility bill with an eligible address for entry into the event.
To keep wait times short, you are encouraged to consolidate loads with friends and neighbors.
Accepted items include:
- Paint
- Paint thinner
- Aerosols
- Household cleaners
- Pesticides
- Insecticides
- Herbicides
- Motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Old gasoline
- Rechargeable batteries
- Solvents
- Polishes
- Pool chemicals
- Lawn chemicals
- Mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs
- Unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter. These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name.
Items that will not be accepted include:
- Explosives
- Ammunition
- Fireworks
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors
- Propane tanks
- Farm machinery oil
- Electronics
- Alkaline & lead-acid batteries
- Appliances
- Tires
- Radioactive material
- Medical waste
- Do not bring in controlled substances, needles, syringes or inhalers
- No business, agricultural, or government wastes
Eligible participants wishing to dispose of materials in containers larger than 5 gallons must contact the Jackson County Health Department before the event.
You can contact the Jackson County Health Department at 684-3143, ext. 128 for more information.
