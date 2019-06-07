First Alert: Scattered showers this morning

(KFVS) - Scattered rain is moving through the Heartland this morning.
Light fog is also possible this morning.
Lisa Michaels says is there will be an increase of scattered rain and storms through the morning and afternoon. This will be mainly in the southeastern parts of the Heartland.
The storms will not be severe, but they could produce heavy downpours.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s. Some areas could reach the low 80s.
Scattered rain and storms will continue through Saturday and Sunday.
Next week is looking drier and less humid with temperatures in the upper 70s.
