First Alert Friday Forecast

Our humid, showery and mainly cloudy pattern will continue into and even through the upcoming weekend as a weak upper low to our south spins very slowly eastward. Temps will continue to be held down a bit by the clouds and showers (along with a northeast breeze) but it will remain rather humid. The severe storm threat remains very low….the biggest issue continue to be the threat of locally heavy downpours due to slow movement and lots of moisture in the atmosphere. However, overall amounts (on average) don’t look that bad right now…and no flood watches are in effect for our region.
This upper system will be pushing east on Monday….with drier and less humid weather expected for most of next week. One possible new fly in the ointment this morning is a another potent upper system dropping in from the northwest on Wednesday into Thursday. If this verifies we could have a line of strong storms on Wednesday….followed by some cooler but showery weather on Thursday. Otherwise it looks like the pattern will shift back to warmer and more ‘normal’ June pattern by the following weekend.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.