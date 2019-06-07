First Alert Friday Forecast

Our humid, showery and mainly cloudy pattern will continue into and even through the upcoming weekend as a weak upper low to our south spins very slowly eastward. Temps will continue to be held down a bit by the clouds and showers (along with a northeast breeze) but it will remain rather humid. The severe storm threat remains very low….the biggest issue continue to be the threat of locally heavy downpours due to slow movement and lots of moisture in the atmosphere. However, overall amounts (on average) don’t look that bad right now…and no flood watches are in effect for our region.