Demolition of Dam 52 in McCracken Co., Ky. to begin when river levels drop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition of Dam 52 will begin when river levels start to drop and stabilize.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the project is estimated to last two years and they will likely blast every weekday, river levels permitting, at noon once work begins.
All river traffic will be closed at least two hours prior to blasting per safety procedures upstream to the Brookport Bridge.
Everyone is asked to stay out of the area in question for safety reasons during the times outlined.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.