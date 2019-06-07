Cooking fire displaces two from Carbondale apartment building

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale firefighters extinguished a cooking fire at an apartment building Thursday night.
The fire was reported at an apartment unit at 1433 E. Walnut St.
According to the Carbondale Fire Department, the fire was contained in a matter of minutes to the kitchen of the unit and no one was injured.
Damage from the fire is reportedly minimal, but the tenant of the unit and one from another apartment had to stay somewhere else for the night.
The tenants of the bottom two units were able to remain in the building.
