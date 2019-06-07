Carbondale man pleaded guilty to reckless homicide after child hit, killed near park

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man accused of hitting and killing a child near Attucks Park in August 2018 has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.
Gary L. Starks, 57, entered a guilty plea in a Jackson County Courtroom on Thursday, June 6.
After Starks pleaded guilty a judge sentenced him to 30-months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a one year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.
The charge of reckless homicide is a class 3 felony.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney Office, Starks was driving his vehicle at a reckless speed on N. Wall St. in Carbondale, at a time when people and children were present.
A five-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was hit and killed by Starks vehicle.
Prosecutors report Starks was driving approximately 60 miles per hour in a posted 30 miles per hour speed limit.
N. Wall St. is adjacent to Attucks Park.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. State’s Attorney Michael Carr and Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Palmer were responsible for the prosecution.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.