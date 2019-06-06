You can buy a bobblehead of Blues superfan Laila Anderson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - You can now buy a bobblehead of a St. Louis Blues superfan.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced it a pre-sale of the Laila Anderson bobbleheads.
Anderson is an 11-year-old St. Louis Blues superfan who has inspired many while fighting a rare life-threatening immune disease called Hemophagocytic lympohistiocytosis, or HLH.
You can pre-order the bobblehead now, and the company says they are expected to ship in October.
$5 from each bobblehead sold will be donated to the charity of Laila’s choice, the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.