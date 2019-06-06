You can buy a bobblehead of Blues superfan Laila Anderson

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced it a pre-sale of Blues superfan Laila Anderson bobbleheads.
By Amber Ruch | June 6, 2019 at 1:54 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 1:54 PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - You can now buy a bobblehead of a St. Louis Blues superfan.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced it a pre-sale of the Laila Anderson bobbleheads.

Anderson is an 11-year-old St. Louis Blues superfan who has inspired many while fighting a rare life-threatening immune disease called Hemophagocytic lympohistiocytosis, or HLH.

You can pre-order the bobblehead now, and the company says they are expected to ship in October.

$5 from each bobblehead sold will be donated to the charity of Laila’s choice, the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

