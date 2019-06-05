Storms will move through the area this evening into the early morning hours.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a strong line of storms beginning to enter our northern counties. As these storms move into the Heartland, heavy rain, small hail, and very gusty winds can be expected. As these storms move towards a Cape Girardeau to Paducah line, they will begin to weaken significantly with mainly a heavy rain threat. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.