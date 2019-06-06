Ste. Genevieve man’s home trapped in flood waters

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - All the water needs to go somewhere, and for Edward Tucker it surrounds his house.
As Tucker’s house fills with water, he fears he’ll need to give up on a place filled with so many memories.
“It means something to some people but maybe not to everybody,” said Tucker.
He lives on Highway 61 in Ste. Genevieve County and has for 20-years. He said flooding comes with the territory but it keeps getting worse.
“I’ve already lost many things from my garage to my business my trucks,” he said.
But that’s not why he wanted to share his story. According to Tucker, a levee breached behind his property on Sunday, June 2, causing more water than usual.
“Well it’s the greater good of what they’re protecting,” he said describing how the levee is used to protect the farmer’s field behind his house. “I’d like to see a lot of these levees stopped getting raised constantly, because all it does is push water to somebody else’s home.”
According to Ste. Genevieve’s Emergency Management Director, farmers can raise and reinforce the levee until it reaches a certain height under FEMAs guidelines to keep water off their land. But Tucker said it doesn’t help him.
“I’ve stayed with a few friends for the past two nights but for the most part I’m staying here," said Tucker.
His main reason for staying is his dad, who lived next door and asked him to keep the land in the family.
“I’m still standing here fighting year after year after year," he said.
But the flood washed away most of his hope.
“I have to give up and move on and accept that I can’t keep doing this," said Tucker.
The EMA Director said Tucker may still qualify for a federal buyout of his property, and Heartland News passed that information along to him.
