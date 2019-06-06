SIU Pitcher selected in 33rd round by Atlanta Braves

Carbondale, IL (KFVS) - SIU Pitcher Justin Yeager was selected in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday by the Atlanta Braves.
Yeager led the Salukis in ERA, Strikeouts and opponent batting average.
Yeager is the 8th Saluki pitcher drafted in the last eight years.
Sam Coonrod, a 2014 fifth-round pick of the Giants made his MLB debut earlier this year.
Also, SIU signee Mitchell Jackson, a righthanded pitcher out of Marion, Illinois goes to the Braves in the 36th round.
