Scientists, stargazers wonder what SpaceX satellites will mean for Southern Arizona’s night sky

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson scientists and amateur astronomers are sharing concerns over more objects in orbit: satellite constellations.
On May 23, 2019, SpaceX launched sixty satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellites are part of SpaceX’s mission to provide reliable broadband internet service to people all over the world.
Reports of satellites were shared around the world.
KOLD News 13 received this email from a viewer about the ‘lights traveling across the sky’ in the days following the launch:
“Has anyone else reported seeing a string of lights traveling across the sky this evening? Possibly 12 lights flew overhead in a straight line over Vail this evening, roughly moving from south to north. My husband saw them flying overhead and called me outside to look. I saw several of them through binoculars."
“I think we’re talking about a fundamental change in what our night sky looks like," said John Barentine, Director of Public Policy for the International Dark-Sky Association.
Barentine said the satellites were visible to the naked eye because of the way they were built with reflective solar panels and other metal surfaces.
The International Dark-Sky Association (IAD) works to protect the night skies for present and future generations. While focus has been on light pollution from lights on the ground, Barentine says they may, one day, have to consider light pollution floating in space.
“Imagine a night sky in which there were, at any given instant, dozens of moving objects. That’s the kind of potential, near-term future that we face," said Barentine.
According to IAD, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission has already approved the operation of more than 7,000 SpaceX satellites in low Earth orbit. The visibility of the satellites, combined with a rapid increase in the number of satellites, has caused concern in a community where many people live, work or travel to for stargazing.
It’s one reason Scott Tucker moved to Tucson more than 20 years ago. Tucker, who works as in optical design at Starizona, said he saw the Starlink group pass over Southern Arizona last month.
“It’s cool to see, but my immediate reaction is ‘what happens when there’s 10,000 or 12,000 of these things up there and they are just always in the sky?'" said Tucker.
What could happen with thousands of objects in orbit? For Tucker, that could ruin a perfect shot or a stargazer’s night.
“It’s not uncommon for a satellite to pass through, but if there are five times as many satellites up there as there are now, how many could be passing through your pictures and potentially ruining an image?," said Tucker.
According to a press release from IAD, the satellites could one day impact wildlife, human heritage or science.
“The rapid increase in the number of satellite groups poses an emerging threat to the natural nighttime environment and our heritage of dark skies, which the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) has worked to protect since 1988. We do not yet understand the impact of thousands of these visible satellites scattered across the night sky on nocturnal wildlife, human heritage, or our collective ability to study the cosmos.”
“Now, we’re asking what the night sky is and what condition we want to leave it," said Barentine. “That brings us into confrontation with whether these large scale launches are good or not.”
A spokesperson for SpaceX released this statement to KOLD News 13 Tuesday regarding the concerns:
“We continue to track the progress of the Starlink satellites during early orbit operations. At this point, all 60 satellites have deployed their solar arrays successfully, generated positive power and communicated with our ground stations.
Most are already using their onboard propulsion system to reach their operational altitudes and have made initial contact using broadband phased array antennas.
SpaceX continues to monitor the constellation for any satellites that may need to be safely deorbited. All the satellites have maneuvering capability and are programmed to avoid each other and other objects in orbit by a wide margin.
Also, please note that the observability of the Starlink satellites is dramatically reduced as they raise orbit to greater distance and orient themselves with the phased array antennas toward Earth and their solar arrays behind the body of the satellite.”
According to SpaceX, the raising Starlink satellites will not reach their final orbit for about another three to four weeks.
“We are not opposed to the goals of programs like Starlink in bringing internet to the developing world, we are not at all opposed to that. It’s a question of how best to achieve that goal to the best interest of the other stakeholders," said Barentine.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.