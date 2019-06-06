Scattered Rain & Storms Today

Light rain is still moving through the Heartland this morning. Today will be mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s and humid conditions. During the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will redevelop, but these are not looking severe.
Rain and storms stick around on Friday and through the weekend looking to be more widespread. Estimated rainfall will be 1-3” with higher amounts in our southern counties. We will dry out and cool off heading into next week.
-Lisa
