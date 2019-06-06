Residents sign up for levee patrol in Grand Tower

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - With flood waters creeping up on the earth levee in Grand Tower, Illinois, residents are taking protecting the town into their own hands and signing up for night shifts to patrol it.
Right now, officials say the crest on the river is at around 45-feet there.
Around 30 people showed up to the meeting to sign up for 6 p.m. to midnight and midnight to 6 a.m. shifts on June 6. One of them was Marilyn Cripps.
“Everyone is from somewhere, and this is our somewhere,” she said when asked why she decided to volunteer her time doing this.
She says flood threats have been more frequent in recent years, and people always show up to help out with keeping an eye on the levee.
“We’ve had hundreds show up,” she said.
Fire Chief, Dennis Wright confirms attendance to these meetings are normally pretty high.
“They all live here so they know it’s important,” he said. "So, they come out to volunteer for this.”
Volunteers will be in four groups of two according to Wright. Two groups will be assigned to the Mississippi and two on the Big Muddy. One group going upstream and the other down.
They’ll be outfitted with walkie-talkies and spotlights and be given a levee pass that allows them to take a vehicle along the levee.
The passes are important here because if you’re caught driving along the levee without them, Wright says he’s seen the ticket fine be as low as $150, or as high as $1,000.
So, with an enthusiastic group of levee watchers, Cripps thinks people in town can be a little less anxious about the river.
“If we see anything, we report it. I think it just helps people sleep a little better at night," said Cripps.
Jackson County, Illinois is under a disaster declaration. This includes the western area along the Mississippi River.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.