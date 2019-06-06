Portageville police respond to early morning report of shots fired

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Portageville Police Department responded to an early morning report of shots fired on Thursday, June 6.
Public Information Officer Corey Sisk said he arrived at the scene around 6:46 a.m. on Le Sieur Avenue.
Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle with surveillance footage of the area.
PIO Sisk said no injuries were reported but a round did penetrate the front door of a structure.
After a vehicle pursuit beginning at 7:35 a.m., police took the suspect into custody around 7:50 a.m. according to Sisk.
The suspect is cooperating with officials.
Sisk said officers are still at the scene of the incident.
