Police: Suspect shoots at family of 5 during possible road rage incident

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dyersburg, Tennessee on June 5 around 1:13 p.m.
City police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Wheeler Street.
No injuries were reported in the shooting but the victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire according to police. The vehicle was occupied by a family of five including three children, police said.
Police said the shooting seems to have stemmed from a road rage incident.
An officer said he saw the suspect vehicle occupied by several people in the area of College and Elm Streets.
The officer said he held the suspects at gun point while waiting for back up officers to arrive. Three people were taken into custody.
Roderick J. Turner 27, of Dyersburg, Tn. was charged with felon in possession of a Firearm five counts, aggravated assault five counts, reckless endangerment felony.
Officials said the other two people were released and face no charges at this time.
Turner is being held at the Dyer County Law Enforcement Complex. His court appearance is scheduled for Friday June 7 at 9 a.m.
According to detectives working both scenes, evidence collected included a handgun near the location of the traffic stop as well as multiple shell casings in the roadway at the intersection of Wheeler St. and Lewis Ave. where the shooting allegedly took place.
The shooting remains under investigation.
