Paducah police warn public of ‘spoofing’ scam

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are warning the public of a scam that is “spoofing” the police department.
They say a woman told them on Thursday morning, June 6 that she received a telephone call from a man who said he works for the Paducah Police Department. The man knew the woman’s date and birth and address, which police say is attainable on the internet, and said he had a warrant for her arrest.
The man reportedly told the woman she could verify his employment by “Googling” the phone number from which he was calling, which showed up on her telephone as 270-444-8550.
Police said that is their department’s main line into central dispatch.
They say the man told the woman she could avoid going to jail by paying a fine, and instructed her to go to the police department and await further instruction.
The woman became suspicious and called the police department to report the incident.
Police said they do not contact citizens by telephone regarding outstanding warrants. If you receive a call, hang up and call authorities immediately.
They say to never give personal information over the telephone.
