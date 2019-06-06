Odd odor in Jackson, Missouri not ‘gas leak’

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Jackson Fire Department, there is no apparent gas leak in the city on Wednesday night, June 5. The utility company added too much Mercaptan in the gas.
Mercaptan is the what causes the sulphur-like odor so you can detect natural gas.
The utility company is working on the issue.
If your C02 monitor goes off or you do feel light-headed or sick, there would be a cause for concern according to the fire department.
The fire and police department have made several calls to visit concerned residents.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.