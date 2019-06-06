Mo. requests joint damage assessments due to flooding, tornadoes

"Since March, nearly every corner of the state has been impacted by historic flooding, destructive tornadoes, and severe storms. We’ve closed more than 380 roads, halted barge loading on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, shut down several railroad lines, and hundreds of families have been displaced from their homes – all because Mother Nature has refused to let up this spring. These critical issues place significant strain on our communities, farms, and businesses. We must take quick action to coordinate local, state, and federal resources to ensure Missourians have the tools to recover and rebuild as quickly as possible.”

Gov. Mike Parson