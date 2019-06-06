Mo. requests joint damage assessments due to flooding, tornadoes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The state of Missouri is asking for FEMA to participate in a joint preliminary damage assessment in 56 of the 114 counties in the state.
This is due to worsening flooding, tornado damage and severe storms.
From March 1, 2019 to June 6, more than 600 claims have been filed in Missouri for flooding losses. More than $9 million has been paid to 213 property owners, according to National Flood Insurance Program.
Joint damage assessments were requested late Wednesday for the following counties:
Individual Assistance: Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Pike, Polk, Saline, St. Charles, Stone, Taney, and Webster counties.
Public Assistance: Adair, Barry, Barton, Caldwell, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Dunklin, Gentry, Grundy, Hickory, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Macon, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Monroe, New Madrid, Nodaway, Ozark, Pulaski, Putnam, Ralls, St. Charles, St. Clair, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, and Wright counties.
Assessments are expected to begin next week on June 12 and will be jointly conducted by FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, State Emergency Management Agency, and local EMA officials.
Those that need help should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or contact 211 online at http://211helps.org.
