$49K, marijuana seized during traffic stop in Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to two arrests on Wednesday, June 5 in Ballard County, Kentucky.
County officials said they stopped a vehicle on Cairo Rd around th, 2019, at approximately 8:13 p.m.
Rebecca Moore and Raymond Freise were arrested for failure to wear seat belts, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) first offense and drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture.
Deputies they could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the 1997 Ford passenger car.
Officials found a quantity of marijuana on the passenger and continued to investigate.
Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found a large amount of cash totaling $49,161. The money is believed to be proceeds of the illegal sale of narcotics.
The vehicle was occupied by a Moore out of Arkansas and a Freise out of Texas.
Both individuals were arrested and lodge in the Ballard County Jail.
