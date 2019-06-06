$49K, marijuana seized during traffic stop in Ky.

Money and drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Ballard County (Source: Ballard County Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | June 6, 2019 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 9:56 AM

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to two arrests on Wednesday, June 5 in Ballard County, Kentucky.

County officials said they stopped a vehicle on Cairo Rd around th, 2019, at approximately 8:13 p.m.

Rebecca Moore and Raymond Freise were arrested for failure to wear seat belts, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) first offense and drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture.

Deputies they could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the 1997 Ford passenger car.

Officials found a quantity of marijuana on the passenger and continued to investigate.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found a large amount of cash totaling $49,161. The money is believed to be proceeds of the illegal sale of narcotics.

The vehicle was occupied by a Moore out of Arkansas and a Freise out of Texas.

Both individuals were arrested and lodge in the Ballard County Jail.

