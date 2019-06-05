High school sweethearts selected valedictorian and salutatorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jane Lewis and Westley Gaines have a lot in common. They attend the same high school, they both make straight As, and the two could easily win a best-looking contest. Add all of that together and you get the perfect couple. The two are high school sweethearts. Beyond the beauty though are brains--a lot of them.
Westley is valedictorian at New Hanover High School with a GPA of 4.8. Jane is salutatorian with a GPA of 4.7.
The couple started dating after taking an Honors Physics class together at New Hanover their sophomore year. Westley thought Jane was pretty, but her intelligence was equally appealing.
“I definitely knew that she was very smart but at the time being salutatorian and valedictorian was not on either of our minds at all,” Westley said. “We just focused on making straight As and she did it with ease like she always had."
Westley knew early on that he had a shot at becoming valedictorian.
“After my sophomore year, I got my transcript and on it read ‘1’for class rank and from there I decided to do my best to hold that spot for as long as possible,” Westley said.
The two studied together daily. Jane says at some point it became a competition between the two to make straight A’s. Westley, though, wanted his sweetheart to share his spot at the top.
“Westley announced to me that he was currently valedictorian when we were juniors in high school and as soon as he did, he encouraged me to try my hardest to chase him and take over second place,” Jane said.
While the honors student was confident she would finish in the top five, securing the number two spot did not come easy.
“I had to take a full load of college-level classes my second semester of junior year and even took a class at UNCW over the summer to secure my spot,” she said.
Westley says it became their mission as a couple, studying together nightly.
“Once we realized that we were capable of becoming valedictorian and salutatorian, it became our only goal from then on out and we surely would have been disappointed if we lost our positions at the top of our class, for it had become what seemed to have mattered most,” Westley explained.
The two say the honor has not sunk in yet. It likely will Saturday when they both deliver their speeches at New Hanover High School’s graduation ceremonies.
Westley will attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Jane will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.
