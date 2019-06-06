First Alert Thursday Outlook

A humid, showery pattern will be with us for the next few days as a large, weak upper low spins across the lower Mississippi Valley and a weak frontal boundary hangs around at the surface. Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms look likely from time to time at least into Sunday. On the upside, temps will be held down a bit by the clouds and occasional showers….as well as a northeast breeze at times…and the severe threat will be very low. On the downside it will remain quite humid…and of course the threat of heavy rainfall or repeated heavy showers is a problem, especially closer to the Mississippi River.