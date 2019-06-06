Findings in audit of St. Francois Co. Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released after whistleblower concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Findings from an audit into allegations of misused funds by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been released.
According to Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the report from her office shows the following: former St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin approved year-end bonuses totaling $21,400 for several employees in his office, time sheets and leave records were incomplete for several assistant prosecuting attorneys and the county’s reimbursement policy for meals had been frequently violated, totaling $2,621.
The audit examined the period from January 2012 to December 2018.
Other areas of concern Galloway said needs to be addressed is to establish procedures for investigators to take home county-owned vehicles, significant improvement for accounting controls and procedures and better electronic data security.
The audit gave the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office a rating of “fair.”
The audit process began in August 2018 after a report was made to the Missouri State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline.
Galloway said the current St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney took office on Jan. 1 and has reportedly said she will or has undertaken the recommendations given in the audit.
The complete audit can be found here.
