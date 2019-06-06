Crash involving 2 semi trucks blocks highway in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash is blocking Purchase Parkway near the 9 mile marker due to a crash involving two semi trucks.
North and southbound lanes are blocked as of 3:20 p.m. according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Northbound traffic is being detoured off the Wingo exit and southbound traffic is being detoured off at the I-69/US 45 Mayfield Bypass exit 21 interchange.
The detours will remain in place for several hours according to KYTC.
