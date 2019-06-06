Cape West Rotary holds D-Day event; veterans speak

Veterans that attended and talked to the Rotary club members include: Howard Thomas, part of Patton’s 3rd Army and was in the second wave on D-Day landing at Omaha Beach; Robert Duckworth in the Army Air Corp and served in the Philippines and Pacific Theatre; Lester Harris in the Army, then Army Corp, and served in the Philippines and Pacific Theatre; Ben Howard served in the Army in France and Germany; Loomis Brown served in the Navy in Guadalcanal and the Philippines and was a mechanic on the LSTs; Ken Bender with the Army Air Corps flew on 22 B-29 missions over Tokyo and Nagasaki; and John Dragoni, with the Army Air Corps, flew on 17 B-29 missions over Tokyo.