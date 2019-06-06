Cape West Rotary holds D-Day event; veterans speak

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape West Rotary held a D-Day anniversary event at its meeting on Thursday, June 6.
Veterans that attended and talked to the Rotary club members include: Howard Thomas, part of Patton’s 3rd Army and was in the second wave on D-Day landing at Omaha Beach; Robert Duckworth in the Army Air Corp and served in the Philippines and Pacific Theatre; Lester Harris in the Army, then Army Corp, and served in the Philippines and Pacific Theatre; Ben Howard served in the Army in France and Germany; Loomis Brown served in the Navy in Guadalcanal and the Philippines and was a mechanic on the LSTs; Ken Bender with the Army Air Corps flew on 22 B-29 missions over Tokyo and Nagasaki; and John Dragoni, with the Army Air Corps, flew on 17 B-29 missions over Tokyo.
We talked to Howard Thomas about his time serving in World War II under General George S. Patton.
He was a tank commander and gave coordinates to people firing cannons. Thomas served in the 3rd Armory and was at Omaha Beach.
He said they didn’t know what they were being sent into until they got there.
After the war, Thomas worked for the Defense Department as a truck driver hauling ammunition and explosives. He said he drove more than 6 million miles accident-free.
Thomas said he never told his kids he was in the military and still struggles with the affects of war today. He said he’s just glad he got to come home.
