3 arrested, charged with burglary several stolen items recovered

The vehicle was driven by Jenkie R. Kirby JR, 47 of Clinton, he eventually admitted to the theft. Jennifer K. Kirby, 47 of Clinton and Mary J. Ferrell, 47 of Kevil, both admitted to assisting with the thefts according to the deputy. All three were charged with burglary third degree. Ferrell was additionally charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.