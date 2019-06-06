3 arrested, charged with burglary several stolen items recovered

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people are charged with burglary after being arrested in Carlisle County, Kentucky.
According to sheriff’s office officials , on June 5 they were contacted by a resident of Cunningham, Ky. about a burglary that had taken place earlier that day.
Deputy Perry responded to the 11000 block of US 62. He said the items that were stolen were taken from a garage at the residence and were primarily tools.
After reviewing camera surveillance from the property. The deputy obtained photos of the suspect vehicle. While at the residence, a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle involved in the burglary drove past.
Deputy Perry said he caught up to the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Photos from the scene were compared to the vehicle and it was determined that it was the same vehicle.
The vehicle was driven by Jenkie R. Kirby JR, 47 of Clinton, he eventually admitted to the theft. Jennifer K. Kirby, 47 of Clinton and Mary J. Ferrell, 47 of Kevil, both admitted to assisting with the thefts according to the deputy. All three were charged with burglary third degree. Ferrell was additionally charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Officials said they recovered most of the stolen items from the vehicle.
In addition to the stolen items, Ferell was found to be in possession of a Vyvanse pill a Schedule II Controlled Substance. The investigation is continuing in attempts to locate the additional stolen items.
