What you need to know June 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 5.
Rain and storms continue in our eastern counties this morning.
Lisa Michaels says fog is likely to develop in low lying areas with a warm and humid start to your day. Today will be partly cloudy, humid, and warm with high temperature in the upper 80s to low 90s.
There is a small chance of a storms popping up during the afternoon which could be severe.
However, the main line of storms will move in very late tonight, in our northern counties, weaken and push south into the early morning hours of Thursday.
The main threats will be strong winds and hail.
Rain and storms will develop on Thursday, but chances of additional storms stick around through the weekend.
It is going to cool off heading into the weekend, but it will be humid.
- Deputies say many roads west of Rt. 3 in Illinois are closed due to the flooding.
- Water continues to take over some roads in the Heartland, prompting crews to raise the bar when it comes to flood prevention.
- A man has been arrested and a vehicle has been recovered less than an hour after it was reported stolen in Paducah, Ky.
- State and federal first responders will be working on earthquake training throughout Cape Girardeau.
A suspect in Florida got away with a $1,200 package, but was caught on camera and arrested just days later.
A man in Tennessee says when he was bitten by a rattlesnake it almost cost him a finger.
