Warm & Humid Morning

Rain/Storms continue exiting our eastern counties this morning. Fog is likely to develop in low lying areas with a warm and humid start to your day. Today will be partly cloudy, humid, and warm with high temperature in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a small chance of a storms popping up during the afternoon which could be severe. However, the main line of storms will move in very late tonight, in our northern counties, weaken and push south into the early morning hours of Thursday. Main threats will be strong winds and hail.