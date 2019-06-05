Two women charged after dragging a 9-year-old at a Paducah elementary school

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women have been charged after they were seen on camera dragging a 9-year-old boy at McNabb Elementary School in Paducah, Ky.
According to police, Vanacia Barner, 36, and Katrella Farmer, 47, each dragged the boy on two separate occasions that occurred on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15.
Each of them was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment.
The women were seen dragging the boy by his arm after he caused a scene in the classroom. One of the women attempted to carry him out, but it appeared he was too heavy.
An investigation was conducted and turned over to the McCracken County Attorney’s Office.
The summons were issued on May 24 and served the following day.
