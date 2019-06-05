Truck hauling more than 34,000 lbs. of blasting agent crashes into power lines, blocks U.S. 641 in Calloway Co., Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck hauling 34,212 pounds of blasting agent crashed into power lines and blocked north and southbound lanes of U.S. 641.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it happened early on Wednesday morning, June 4 near Hazel, Ky.
They said the Calloway Emergency Management reported 34,212 pounds of cast booster/charge explosive product was on the CMV. The explosive manufacturer is Accurate Energetic Systems out of McEwen, Tenn.
KYTC reported the utility cut off power to the affected poles and xfers. Power is being rerouted to parts of Hazel.
They said the plan is to off-load and upright the truck.
Highway 641 will stay closed during that process.
The KYTC Incident Management Unit 1711 is en route. Fire department, police department and EMS are on the scene.
