Students participate in Missouri State Highway Patrol’s camp

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri high schools got an inside look at different roles in law enforcement, and some may even be part of the next generation of state troopers.
“I’ve never had this much fun in my life,” said Sikeston resident and camper, David Fuller.
He’s one of 35 students at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Youth Academy. It’s a week-long program at Eagle Sky Christian Camp in Piedmont, Missouri.
“There’s a lot about respect. They are very big on respect." said Fuller.
While it’s a recruiting opportunity, Sergeant Clark Parrott said the campers also learn life lessons about teamwork and trying their best.
“Whether they want to have a career in law enforcement or not, when things go wrong they’re gonna be able to dig deeper and find something deeper in themselves that they didn’t even know they had," said Sergeant Parrott.
The student got to see a different side of the officers too.
“Seeing them in normal clothes kind of helps realize that they’re real people too. They’re not robots that go out and pull you over and talk to you randomly,” said Fuller.
“They’re able to see us as human beings just like they are instead of an authority figure here. So we’re able to share a little bit about our families, our kids, our grandkids, that sort of thing,” said Sergeant Parrott.
He said the overall goal’s to develop better citizens.
“We’re hoping that when they go back to their communities, they’re gonna make better life choices," said Sergeant Parrott.
For Fuller, it may be the first step in his future career.
“I want to be a state trooper, and this has made it a definite positive yes. This is what I want to do," he said.
According to Sergeant Parrott, donations cover the camp costs, so it’s free for students.
