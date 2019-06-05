Proposed tuition and fee increases released for UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - For the fifth year, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees are going to consider low tuition increases according to university staff.
The tuition and fee increases will be the topic of conversation at the Board’s June 21 meeting.
UT Martin has proposed a 2.5 percent increase, which is $236 more from fiscal year 2018-2019 to fiscal year 2019-2020. This is expected to cover the growth in costs of providing programs to the university’s students.
Learn more on the proposed increases for each UT campus here.
Staff said the University released the proposed tuition increases for UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga and UT Martin on June 5 and requested feedback from students and the public. This action is in preparation for the meeting and will meet new legislative guidelines.
The proposed increases range from 2 to 2.5 percent across each campus. The percentages are within the range set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission according to university staff.
These are the first five consecutive years of undergraduate tuition increases of 3 percent or less in 51 years.
