6.5 pounds of Ecstacy, pistol among items found during Mo. traffic stop

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested during a drug stop in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
It happened on Monday, June 3 around 8:39 p.m.
A Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said he puled over a vehicle in Interstate 55 for a traffic violation.
According to officials, 41-year-old Corey L. Crosby of Indianapolis, 21-year-old Brandon J. Wallace of Louisiana, and 24-year-old Jamari D. Jenkins of Mississippi, were all placed on a 24 hour hold in Pemiscot County.
All three, of Indianapolis was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - Ecstasy, felony possession of a controlled substance - Oxycodone and felony drug trafficking. Jenkins faces the additional charge of felony possession of a stolen firearm.
During the stop, the trooper said he became suspicious and requested the Pemiscot Co. K-9 at the scene.
The K-9 alerted officials to items in the trunk of the car including 6.5 pounds of Ecstasy, 0.5 pounds of Oxycodone and a stolen pistol.
