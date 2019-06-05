Perryville hosts 573 Film Festival this weekend

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 573 Film Festival kicks off on Friday, June 7 and extends throughout the weekend until Sunday with various events in Perryville, Mo.
Heartland News caught up with crews as they were setting up different facilities and preparing for the events in the days ahead.
The three-day free event includes 60 plus films from all over the world, networking, workshops, music, actors, directors, guest speakers, film financing talks, film premieres, and more according to their website.
573 Festival Director A.J. Koehler said there will be an assortment of local films, as well as, national and international films.
"Lots of movies from the 573 area," Koehler stated. "Lots of international films that are coming; films that you wouldn't get to see anywhere else. From places like Russia and the Middle East."
Koehler adds that after seeing the various films from different areas of the world, it shows that people and environments have a lot of similarities.
"One thing I love about doing this is once all the films come in and you see them from all these different places, you start to realize how very much alike we all are. That's something kind of magical," Koehler said.
Koehler said it brings her pleasure to see so many filmmakers and viewers come together to support the arts in the area. She adds it's important to support those filmmakers in the area as well.
"There's a lot of artists in this area," Koehler continued. "We really like to try to seek out artists and help promote them and help support them; which is one of the things we are doing here. There's a lot of local artists that have submitted their projects to this film festival."
The festival even includes various events for kids to get them involved in the film industry. One of those events being supported by Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing & Visual Arts where they will be able to make their own film at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew.
"That's going to be a big thing," Koehler informed. "On Saturday the 8th, we are going to have a workshop here at the Vintage room for children between 5 and 16 so that they can get a taste of film-making. It's almost going to be like a miniature 48-hour film festival just for kids."
For more information on this event and for a list of the schedule and locations, visit the 573 Film Festival website here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.