Paducah man arrested on several drug offenses
By Kyle Hinton | June 5, 2019 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 4:00 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man has been charged with several drug-related offenses.

According to police, on Wednesday, June 5, at 10:15 a.m. police pulled over Darrin Cooper, 54, of Harrison Street. Drug detectives have received information that Cooper was selling prescription drugs, specifically opioids. He was arrested and officer executed a search warrant of his home and vehicle.

Officers found numerous Hydrocodone and Percocet pills, more than a pound of marijuana and more than $3,300 in cash.

Cooper was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and being a persistent felony offender.

Cooper was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and the investigating is ongoing.

