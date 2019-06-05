Paducah man arrested on several drug offenses

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man has been charged with several drug-related offenses.
According to police, on Wednesday, June 5, at 10:15 a.m. police pulled over Darrin Cooper, 54, of Harrison Street. Drug detectives have received information that Cooper was selling prescription drugs, specifically opioids. He was arrested and officer executed a search warrant of his home and vehicle.
Officers found numerous Hydrocodone and Percocet pills, more than a pound of marijuana and more than $3,300 in cash.
Cooper was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and being a persistent felony offender.
Cooper was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and the investigating is ongoing.
