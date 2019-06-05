Mt. Vernon police search for suspect in shooting that injured 1 person

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Mt. Vernon, Illinois are searching for a man they say was involved in a shooting on Tuesday, June 4.
Police said they received a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of perkins around 7:36 p.m.
Officials with the Mt Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Mt Vernon Fire Department and Litton’s Ambulance responded to the scene.
When they arrived, officers said one person had been shot. The person was taken by medical personnel transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officials said the injury is not believed to be life threatening.
Detectives from the Mt Vernon Police Department and crime scene technicians from the Illinois State Police were called in to assist with the investigation.
Detectives said they identified a suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Calvin D Webster.
A warrant charging Webster with aggravated battery with firearm was issued.
Anyone with knowledge of Webster’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Mt Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 242-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward.
